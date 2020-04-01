Ccore Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Ccore has a market cap of $6,218.46 and $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.02572839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00193930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.