Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 120,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $293.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.42.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

