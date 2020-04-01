Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CERS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. 1,770,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 112.64% and a negative net margin of 95.44%. On average, analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,583.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $311,515.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399 over the last three months. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

