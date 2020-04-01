Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYOU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CYOU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 60,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 29.54%. Changyou.Com’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Changyou.Com by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 389,292 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Changyou.Com by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,060,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 763,162 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 289,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 268,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 110,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

