China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67, 1,094,227 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,121,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.