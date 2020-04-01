Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.15, approximately 377,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 327,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

CDXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $184.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 140.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chromadex Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chromadex by 169.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 97,330 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in Chromadex during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chromadex during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

