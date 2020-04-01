Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 4,799,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,294. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 280.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $93,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 614.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 251,881 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

