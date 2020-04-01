CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Deutsche Bank

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $243.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra lifted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.83.

CME Group stock traded down $6.71 on Tuesday, hitting $166.20. 2,333,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,715. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,855,000 after acquiring an additional 212,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after acquiring an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,152,000 after acquiring an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

