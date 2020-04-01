CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. Cfra raised their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.20. 2,333,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.59. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.