CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading 6.4% Higher

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $61.94, 3,585,623 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,645,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.