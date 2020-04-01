Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.
NYSE:FOF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $13.98.
About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd
