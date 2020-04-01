Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 — Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:UTF traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 563,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,269. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

