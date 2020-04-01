Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Shares Up 6.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) shot up 6.2% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.30, 170,538 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 131,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 103,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

