Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc Declares — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.
NYSE RQI traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,273. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty
