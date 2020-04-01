Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

RNP stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,425. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

