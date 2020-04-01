Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.
RNP stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,425. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.35.
Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.