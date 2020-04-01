Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc Announces — Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. 47,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,175. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

