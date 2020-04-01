Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 183,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,401. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

