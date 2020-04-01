Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:RFI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 183,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,401. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile
