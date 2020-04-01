Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc Declares — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIE)

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 45.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MIE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 261,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

