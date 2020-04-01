CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $11,471.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.02572839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00193930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,945,306 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

