CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Trading Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s share price dropped 7% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CommVault Systems traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $37.63, approximately 606,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 756,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CommVault Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in CommVault Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -101.70, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

