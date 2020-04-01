Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.27 ($120.08).

Shares of Continental stock traded down €5.11 ($5.94) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €60.50 ($70.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Continental has a 52-week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 52-week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.92. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

