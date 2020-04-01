Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.88. 479,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,430. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $246.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average of $201.84.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. Analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA grew its position in Credicorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 48,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Credicorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 88.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

