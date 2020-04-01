Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRST. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.72) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 481 ($6.33) to GBX 388 ($5.10) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 379.73 ($5.00).

Shares of CRST stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 180.30 ($2.37). 1,667,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $459.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.62. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 169.43 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 524 ($6.89). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 390.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 405.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £93,300 ($122,730.86). Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £79,520 ($104,604.05).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

