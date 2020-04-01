Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 2,307 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.72. 2,899,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.86. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.