Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 4,632 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hasbro worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $836,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Hasbro by 8.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. 2,343,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,531. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

