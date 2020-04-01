Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 1,425 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.42. 8,112,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,208. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.