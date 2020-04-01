Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 70,458 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,458 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.33. 11,092,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,446,551. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $283.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.