Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,682. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

