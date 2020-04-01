Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSM traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,179. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.84.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

