Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. 5,451,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

