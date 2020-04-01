Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,349,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,119,160. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

