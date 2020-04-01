Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,987,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.46.

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,020. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

