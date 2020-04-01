Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,509 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $17.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.21. 3,898,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.97. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.