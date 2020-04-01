Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $17.69 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,772 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,582,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,492,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.98.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

