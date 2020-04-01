Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in FedEx by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.48. 2,568,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,201. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average of $149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

