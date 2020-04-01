Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.65. 3,315,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,450. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

