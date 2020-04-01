Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after purchasing an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

PM traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.12. 6,497,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,681,365. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

