Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.94.

CMI stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.41. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

