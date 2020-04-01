Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,136,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,525,000 after buying an additional 180,228 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after buying an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,246,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,140,000 after buying an additional 87,437 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $255.54. 356,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $310.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.73.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.