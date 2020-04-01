Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $6.14 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $577,518,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6,803.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,381,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $125,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $6.98 on Wednesday, hitting $88.01. 4,127,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.