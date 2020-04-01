Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,337,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,607,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

