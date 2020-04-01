Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $8.89 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

