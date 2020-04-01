Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

NYSE:DUK traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.57. 4,569,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

