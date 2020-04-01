Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 729.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,141 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $34,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after purchasing an additional 432,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 404,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.17. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.