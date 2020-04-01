Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Corteva by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Corteva by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,706,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,983. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.