Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW traded down $4.85 on Wednesday, hitting $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,808. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.53.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

