Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,347,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 4,142,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

