Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 4,206 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

NEE traded down $22.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.23. 3,422,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.99. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

