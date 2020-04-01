Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 430 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at about $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Nike by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

NKE traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.23. 9,770,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,772,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,416 shares of company stock worth $26,011,454. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

