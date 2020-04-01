Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 5,420 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,621,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,295. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

